Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $612,970,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.