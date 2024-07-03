Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 783 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.74. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,052. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $196.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

