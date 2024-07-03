HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

