HC Wainwright Comments on Savara Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVRA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Savara Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.30 on Monday. Savara has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $594.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Savara by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

