HC Wainwright Increases Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target to $6.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.
Bit Digital Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.