Head to Head Survey: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 20.87% 11.86% 1.25% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 2.41 $44.19 million $3.45 8.75 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

