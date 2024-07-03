Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 15th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HTIBP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.