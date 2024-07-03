HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $213,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $843.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

