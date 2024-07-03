Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,321. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

