Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 959,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 931,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

XMPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,939 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

