HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $39.23 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

