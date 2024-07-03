Helikon Investments Ltd Invests $3.33 Million in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,482 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Transportadora de Gas del Sur makes up approximately 0.3% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 85,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $229.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

