Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Get Hexcel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.