Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HFRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.09.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
