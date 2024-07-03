Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Insider Activity

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

