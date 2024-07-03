Highland Global Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock remained flat at $7.59 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

