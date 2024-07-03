HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 6,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.21. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HMN Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in HMN Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

