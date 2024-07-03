Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.20).
In other news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($167,815.58). 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
