Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.08 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00013408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $122.64 million and $27.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,169,712 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

