Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

