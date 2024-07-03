Ian Tchacos Purchases 500,000 Shares of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($32,666.67).
ADX Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About ADX Energy
