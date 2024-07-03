Ian Tchacos Purchases 500,000 Shares of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($32,666.67).

ADX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About ADX Energy

ADX Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, appraisal, and production of oil and gas properties. Its project portfolio comprises the Gaiselberg and Zistersdorf fields in the Vienna basin, Austria; Anshof discovery, Welchau farmin, and ADX-AT-I investment areas in Upper Austria; d363C.R-.AX license offshore project in the Sicily Channel, Italy; and the Parta exploration and Iecea Mare production licenses in Western Romania.

