ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $168.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICFI. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Down 0.5 %

ICFI opened at $135.26 on Monday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ICF International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.