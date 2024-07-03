ICON (ICX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $156.16 million and $1.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,471,548 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,464,700.0146486. The last known price of ICON is 0.15628163 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,615,621.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

