ICON (ICX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $156.16 million and $1.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,471,548 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,464,700.0146486. The last known price of ICON is 0.15628163 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,615,621.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
