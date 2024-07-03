iExec RLC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $148.46 million and $3.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,973.90 or 1.00041886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00078658 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.07474168 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,538,688.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

