INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Down 0.2%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €23.85 ($25.65) and last traded at €24.00 ($25.81). Approximately 8,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.05 ($25.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.19.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

