Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.