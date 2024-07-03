InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
InMode Price Performance
NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 701,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. InMode has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.18.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on InMode
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InMode
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.