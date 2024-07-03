Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Innovative Designs Price Performance
IVDN stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Innovative Designs
