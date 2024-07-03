Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innovative Designs Price Performance

IVDN stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

