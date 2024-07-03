Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up 9.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799,183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of UAUG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares. The company has a market cap of $209.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

