Insider Buying: Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS) Insider Buys 837,590 Shares of Stock

Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Yates acquired 837,590 shares of Solstice Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,689.58 ($90,459.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 24.17 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Solstice Minerals Limited engages in the gold and base metal exploration in Australia. It holds interests in the Yarri, Kalgoorlie, Yundamindra, and Ponton projects comprising an area of 2,745 kilometer square located within Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

