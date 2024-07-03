Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP remained flat at $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 111,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,153. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Arteris by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

