Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of AIP remained flat at $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 111,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,153. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
