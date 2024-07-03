Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Chivily sold 750 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,742.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,437.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Chivily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 14,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,960. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

