Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Funko Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 155,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $500.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $67,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

