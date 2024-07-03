Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 15,626 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,257. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

