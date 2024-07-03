Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

