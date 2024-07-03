Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

