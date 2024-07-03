Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

