Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $687,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

