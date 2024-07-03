Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVMA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of AVMA opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $57.32.

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

