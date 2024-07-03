Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

