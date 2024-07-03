Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Down 2.5%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.12 and last traded at $124.57. 194,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,030,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

