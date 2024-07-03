Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $58.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.65 or 0.00012680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00044513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,358,012 coins and its circulating supply is 465,868,394 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

