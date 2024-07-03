InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,994,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 178.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. 21,710,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,642,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

