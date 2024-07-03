InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $842,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 46,963,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,214,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.