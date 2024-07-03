InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 1,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 830,690 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 464,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.31. 57,741,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,969,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

