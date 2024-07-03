InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 796 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,780. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.40.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

