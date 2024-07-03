Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

