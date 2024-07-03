Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of RSPC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 2,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

