Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPF. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543. The company has a market cap of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.