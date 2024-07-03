Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 123,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 334,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

